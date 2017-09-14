Pompey v Fleetwood: Early team news

Have your say

Oliver Hawkins will be assessed tomorrow by Pompey’s physio department.

The striker missed Tuesday’s defeat at Northampton after clashing heads with Callum Kennedy in the Blues’ win at AFC Wimbledon.

Both were substituted as a result of the incident. Hawkins required six stitches and will be bandaged up to face Fleetwood if passed fit.

Jack Whatmough remains sidelined with a knee injury while Milan Lalkovic (Achilles) is still unavailable.

Bobby Grant is pushing for a recall for Uwe Rosler’s side after being left out of the squad against Bury.

In the midfielder’s absence, Fleetwood won that clash 3-2, however he has undergone a ‘specialise programme’ designed to earn him a recall. Although he may have to settle for the bench.

Nathan Pond may come into the back three following four goals conceded in the last two games.

Meanwhile, Conor McAleny is back in training, yet may not be ready to return to the squad.