Relief as Michael Eisner finalises Pompey deal

WHEN the news of Michael Eisner’s proposed takeover of Pompey broke, many fans could scarcely believe an American billionaire wanted to buy their club.

As this exciting story rumbled on, media outlets in the UK and abroad have had their say on the former Disney chairman.

And today there was an air of relief around Fratton Park as the long-awaited deal was put to bed.

After the initial announcement Eisner met with the club’s players and staff, before settling down to chat about his plans with the waiting media.

Speaking to Eisner and chief executive Mark Catlin – who will retain his position – both seemed happy to have the final details ironed out.

During his interview Eisner came across as relaxed and keen to talk about his plans for the club – even while knowing about the hundreds of fans listening to his every word on social media.

Since his link to Pompey was first made public, the Eisner family, including Michael’s three sons, have visited the city and have largely been embraced by the club’s fanbase.

While Eisner sat with his hands clasped together during the start of the interview, he quickly opened up and expressed his delight at the welcome he had received and the match atmosphere at Fratton Park.

Despite being told we had 10 minutes to interview the new owner, Eisner talked for much longer as he discussed his previous ventures into sporting ownership and Pompey’s League 2 win.

Although it is unlikely to have been planned this way, both Eisner and Catlin also seemed pleased to have the deal sorted before Pompey’s first game on Saturday.

Outside on the pitch, work was continuing to get the stadium ready for the season’s opener.

He may have come from the bright lights of America, but can Pompey fans expect a Disney fairy tale with the new man in charge?