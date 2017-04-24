Richardson: Pompey fans appreciated Aborah talent

LEAM RICHARDSON hailed Stanley Aborah’s performance after making his first Pompey start.

The 29-year-old signed for the Blues on a free transfer in February from Notts County but has struggled for pitch time.

Aborah only made his first-team debut in last Monday’s promotion-winning game at his former club, coming off the bench for the final few minutes.

With League One football secured, Paul Cook played with the ex-Ajax man in a holding-midfield role alongside Michael Doyle in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Cambridge United.

Aborah ruled the middle of the park with authority and was brought down by the opposition on several occasions because of his quick feet.

Just after the break, he was fouled 25 yards from goal and Kal Naismith curled home the free-kick for Pompey’s second.

The Fratton faithful were impressed with Aborah and chanted his name in appreciation midway through the second period.

And Blues assistant boss Richardson said the midfielder has been looking good in training and was not surprised with his performance against Shaun Derry’s men.

Richardson said: ‘We’ve seen him in training and watched him quite a lot last year.

‘We tried to bring him here at the start of the season.

‘The lads accepted Stanley’s talent straight away, as we saw out on the pitch.

‘It didn’t take long for the fans to appreciate his temperament, his calmness and his care with the ball.

‘Football fans are very appreciative of talent and Stanley is one of them.

‘The only disappointing thing is that he hasn’t had more minutes.’

– WILL ROONEY