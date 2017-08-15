Rose: Unlucky Tareiq was tailor-made for Pompey

Have your say

For Danny Rose, Pompey have lost their ready-made replacement for Enda Stevens.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis’ knee injury has brought a premature end to his Fratton Park stay, after only 39 minutes of league action.

Following an operation, the 21-year-old will return to parent club Huddersfield – leaving Kenny Jackett seeking an alternative.

Holmes-Dennis had arrived on the south coast tasked with filling the impressive shoes of Stevens, following the Irishman’s switch to Sheffield United.

It was a challenge Rose certainly believed the left-back was capable of, having playing alongside him at Oxford United.

During that period in the 2014-15 campaign, Holmes-Dennis made 17 appearances while on loan from Charlton.

When the opportunity arose to link up with Pompey, Rose was consulted by his former playing colleague.

Now the attacking left-back’s season is over.

Rose said: ‘Tareiq had a loan spell from Charlton when I was at Oxford a few years ago and got himself in the team ahead of a seasoned pro at that time.

‘He showed his potential and did well getting his move to Huddersfield.

‘I spoke to him before he signed for Pompey and am fully aware of the player he is, he’s an exciting prospect.

‘He would have been a good replacement for Enda Stevens, so it’s a big shame he won’t feature for the rest of the season.

‘The potential he showed was the reason why we brought him here and it’s unfortunate he is unable to showcase his talents for the club.

‘Tareiq is gutted to be out for that long, as you can imagine, but he is a strong lad and will be all right. He’ll definitely come back from this.’

Brandon Haunstrup has featured at left-back since Holmes-Dennis collected a knee injury during his debut against Rochdale.

Initially, it was feared the Huddersfield man would be out for a minimum of three to four months.

However, a specialist last Friday insisted an operation is required, ruling the defender out for considerably longer.

It brings an end to a season-long loan move which had started so promisingly, taking into account his pre-season appearances.

He lined up against the Hawks, the Rocks, Bournemouth and Crawley ahead of the season’s opener against Rochdale at Fratton Park.