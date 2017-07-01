Salisbury 0 Pompey 3: Match report

Kenny Jackett’s Pompey reign started in style with a 3-0 win at Salibury.

Second-half goals from Milan Lalkovic, Tom Davies and Ben Close ensured the Blues started their pre-season campaign successfully.

Jackett played two different teams in both halves for the game at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium as he experimented with his new side.

Christian Burgess almost gave Pompey the lead on four minutes. He rose above his marker to meet Gary Roberts’ header, but the centre-back’s effort went wide.

Kyle Bennett was his usual, lively self and was buzzing around the pitch. In the 15th minute, he smartly turned his marker but his shot failed to hit the target.

Salisbury’s best chance fell to Luke Benson, but his header was easily swallowed up by Alex Bass.

Jackett fielded a completely different side in the second half with Carl Baker taking the captain’s armband from Gareth Evans.

In the 53rd minute, the Blues finally broke the deadlock. Curtis Main intelligently played in Milan Lalkovic and the winger drew goalkeeper Chris Searle in before the Slovakian slotted home with his left foot.

After 63 minutes, Nicke Kabamba almost doubled Pompey’s lead. Baker slotted him in but the former Hamtpon & Richmond striker’s effort was saved by Searle and Kabamba’s second bite at the cherry was blocked for a corner.

However, Tom Davies ensured Jackett’s men went 2-0 up. Baker whipped a corner in from the right and the centre-back only had eyes on the ball to powerfully guide his effort into the back of the net.

It was almost deja vu for Davies three minutes later. Another Baker corner found the ex-Accrington Stanley man but his effort crashed against the bar.

Close put the game beyond reach for the Blues with 15 minutes remaining. Lalkovic’s cross was cleared off the line, but it fell to the Academy graduate who smashed his shot home via the top of the bar.

The visitors looked comfortable throughout the contest and were never asked to get out of third gear.

Jackett would have been pleased with his side’s performance and they prepare to face the Hawks next week.