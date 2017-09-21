Scunthorpe v Pompey: early team news

Have your say

Dion Donohue will replace Damien McCrory in Kenny Jackett’s side for the trip to Scunthorpe.

Elsewhere, Oliver Hawkins is pushing to replace Conor Chaplin to lead the Blues’ attack.

He was used from the bench against Fleetwood last weekend after recovering from a head wound.

Milan Lalkovic is still sidelined by an Achilles, while Jack Whatmough is out with his knee injury.

For the Iron, manager Graham Alexander is weighing up whether to name an unchanged team for the visit of Pompey.

The Iron won 1-0 at Doncaster last weekend to keep themselves in sixth spot.

That victory marked loanee Lee Novak’s first goal for the club following his arrival from Charlton.

Alexander is still without Luke Williams (hamstring) and Andrew Crofts (ankle).

Striker Jonathon Margetts also remains sidelined through injury as Scunthorpe consider sticking to a winning side.