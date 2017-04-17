‘Surreal’ feeling for Pompey boss

Pompey boss Paul Cook celebrated promotion but admitted: That was tough.

The Blues sealed promotion with a 3-1 win against Notts County at Meadow Lane today.

And with fourth-placed Luton failing to win at Mansfield, the victory was enough to book the Blues a place in League One with three games remaining.

Cook, though, admitted Pompey had to do it the hard way to secure their promotion.

Gareth Evans’ first-half penalty was cancelled out by Jorge Grant’s volley six minutes after the restart, before substitute Jamal Lowe won it for the Blues with two fantastic strikes late on.

Those goals kick-started the Pompey promotion party - something that Cook was proud to help engineer.

‘This feels great, it feels surreal,’ said Cook.

‘It happened so quick and all I was thinking to myself there was that by the end of the season it will probably look as if we went up easily. But it’s never been like that.

‘Today, was tough. ‘The game got put up to us very well by Notts County.

‘The fans sing we’re going to find a way, and we certainly had to find a way today.

‘I thought when we were breaking second half we had a lot of chances to score.

‘I don’t think Notts County had many chances to score in the second half.

‘It’s just such a great day to be a Pompey fan.

‘We’re a fan-owned club, the city of Portsmouth is extremely proud of it.

‘Today we had a travelling army and we’ll all go home very happy. We’re all delighted.’