Suspended Lowe’s Pompey joy

JAMAL LOWE basked in an unexpected appearance as he was handed a sabbatical from his Pompey ban.

Despite currently serving a three-match suspension, the winger was allowed to feature in last night’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Fulham under-21s.

That was my first-ever red card, I have only had about two yellows in my entire life, so it was a whole new experience Jamal Lowe

He responded with two goals in the 3-3 draw – the second a stunning first-time strike on the turn.

It represented only a second outing under Kenny Jackett following his red card against Rochdale on the opening day.

Lowe must now sit out Saturday’s visit of Walsall in League One for the final match of his ban.

In the meantime, he revelled being back in action in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He said: ‘It’s nice to have a game midweek that I am able to play in – otherwise I’m just doing running.

‘You don’t really get the same fitness levels out of doing box-to-boxes compared to playing matches. It’s a whole different fitness.

‘That was my first-ever red card, I have only had about two yellows in my entire life, so it was a whole new experience.

‘I didn’t know whether to run off or walk off, my emotions went through the roof, I was in the tunnel for about 15 minutes after I got sent off.

‘I didn’t know what to do. Do I go into the changing room? What do I do? I was frustrated with myself, but it’s a learning curve and I’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

‘It has kind of stopped the progression of me impressing the gaffer a little bit.

‘I will have had three games out where other players have had a chance, although you never really know, I might not have been involved the next game.

‘You cannot look at it that much, you’ve just got to deal with it, train hard and try to maintain the fitness.

‘Thankfully last night we had a game and I could play.’

Lowe has now amassed six goals in 16 appearances following his January switch from Hampton & Richmond.

Last night was his first appearance in the much-maligned Checkatrade Trophy.

And he was impressed with the quality demonstrated by Fulham’s youngsters.

He added: ‘They had some very good players.

‘When it is labelled an under-21 squad you cannot regard it as we are playing against a bunch of kids.

‘A lot of them aren’t kids and a lot are very good. They are a Championship club, after all.’