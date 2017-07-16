Teenage Kicks: McGee move shows long-term Pompey planning

Pompey’s youthful recruitment drive is a sound investment for the future.

And in my opinion, the signing of 21-year-old Spurs goalkeeper Luke McGee is very good acquisition for League One.

McGee won Peterborough’s player of the season after a successful loan spell with Posh last term.

Loanee David Forde was my star man in Pompey’s title triumph – after he recorded the most clean sheets in League Two.

Crucially, a previous season of rotation had cost Pompey dear.

McGee – 16 years Forde’s junior – may potentially have a successful career ahead of him.

And after the Edgware-born stopper penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park, it is the kind of recruitment that may pay dividends.

McGee could easily command a substantial fee should he move on in the future.

Last year, the priority was securing signings that would ensure our elevation to the third tier of the English game.

Now, a youthful recruitment policy is required to bring long-term success.

Along with the Pompey Academy players coming through, that will give the Blues the opportunity to plan ahead.

Kenny Jackett has already been impressed with Adam May, perhaps he will not look to sign another midfielder.

The dynamic of the squad leads me to believe we could have another successful campaign.

Continuity and stability usually wins the day.

• Ben Sturt, 18, is a Fratton end season-ticket holder and writes a column in the Sports Mail every Sunday.