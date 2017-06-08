The Insider: Pompey-linked Massey unstoppable at his best

Gavin Massey is predominantly a winger, although he did play a different role in behind the strikers when Danny Webb was manager.

In that respect, he is quite a versatile player.

Leyton Orient obviously had a very difficult season last campaign.

But he was one of the better players for the O’s.

During February he was definitely our best player.

Massey scored four goals, with two coming in the 3-2 victory at Plymouth.

He also scored that amazing goal at Fratton Park against Pompey.

It was just a shame he picked up an injury that kept him out for the back end of the season.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Massey wasn’t an Orient player at the start of next campaign.

He was a League One player with Colchester during the 2015-16 season before they were relegated, so he has experience playing in the third tier.

Gavin does have some weaknesses where he needs to improve.

He’s one of those players who can have an amazing run of performances.

But then he can have a spell of a few bad games where he can disappear.

However, the next time he plays he can be as good as ever.

He needs to start being a little bit more consistent.

Massey is definitely beginning to hit his prime.

His best seasons are still well ahead of him, as he’s still just 24-years-old.

The fans were really happy when Massey signed a three-year deal last year.

He has played in League One and that was the plan for Orient heading into last season.

When things weren’t going right, he was one of the players who you could see was still performing, along with midfielder Liam Kelly.

They were the two who always seemed to up their games.

Kelly used to be good in the middle and Massey would create the chances down the wing.

When they were at their best, Orient were almost unstoppable.

On Massey’s day, he can create problems for any defender.

The club didn’t have a player-of-the-year award, but he was awarded player of the month on numerous occasions.

When I first met him in Orient’s first pre-season game, he immediately came across as a down-to-earth guy.

He chats with the press well and is a proper professional.

He became a fan favourite because of what he could do on the pitch, as well as off it.