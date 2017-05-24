The Pompey fan award which heralds another departure

It worked its powers once more, although 18 days is considerably swifter than many of those fleeing predecessors.

Enda Stevens completed his widely-anticipated free-transfer switch to Sheffield United earlier in the week, ending an impressive two seasons.

Jason Pearce in 2012. Picture: Steve Reid (121404-330)

In the process, another recipient of The News/Sports Mail player-of-the-season crown had escaped Fratton Park.

Supporters registered their vote to ensure the Irish left-back was presented with the award on the pitch ahead of the final match against Cheltenham.

He has since become the sixth of the last nine beneficiaries to almost immediately quit Pompey, with all but one departing that summer.

The 38-year-old trophy has a modern-day habit of heralding the exit of the player fortunate enough to have such an accolade bestowed upon them.

Jamie O'Hara won in 2010

Gone are the times when Alan Knight won The News/Sports Mail trophy on three separate occasions and David James and Noel Blake in consecutive seasons.

They don’t hang around long enough these days, certainly not since 2009.

Starting with Glen Johnson, the 2008-09 recipient, his outstanding displays were recognised by many supporter groups.

The following month he joined Liverpool in a £17.5m deal.

Enda Stevens with the trophy. Picture: Joe Pepler

It was Jamie O’Hara who was the chosen one as Pompey suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2009-10.

However, as a loan player, he returned to parent club Spurs and never appeared for the Blues again.

Jason Pearce was crowned in 2011-12, only to leave for Leeds that summer as the administration-hit club had to remove all senior players from its books.

In the successful 2013-14 battle to remain in the Football League, Ricky Holmes was selected by fans.

The subsequent campaign saw him start only nine league matches as he fell out of favour before he was loaned to Northampton in January.

Within weeks the Cobblers snapped him up on a free.

Jed Wallace (2014-15) was chosen in recognition of a campaign which yielded 17 goals – and a switch to Championship side Wolves followed shortly after.

Now there’s Stevens, who has taken advantage of being out of contract to link-up with the Blades.

There have been three exceptions, however, who did see out the following season with Pompey.

Hayden Mullins (2010-11) remained, although was loaned to Reading in March 2012. He left for Birmingham in July of that year.

Next there was Johnny Ertl (2012-13), sent off against Oxford United on the opening day of the following campaign and subsequently making only 20 league starts.

Finally, Michael Doyle (2015-16) continued at Fratton Park, being a League Two ever-present as Cook’s men lifted the title.