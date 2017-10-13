Thompson speaks out on being left unconscious in Talbot clash

Nathan Thompson cleared Drew Talbot of any blame after being left unconscious.

Thompson believes the fault lied with him after the aerial collision with his Pompey team-mate against Oldham.

The 26-year-old was taken to hospital after being left out cold, but explained he feels he was in the wrong.

Thompson said: ‘It was a freak incident. Nothing like that has ever happened to me before.

‘I didn’t know where Drew was. I should have commanded the situation and made a louder call.

‘In fairness to him, I was in his position and he was heading it. It was totally my fault.

‘I watched it back and I felt sorry for him. It’s not nice to see your team-mate down in that way.

‘Drew messaged me that evening and told me he was thinking about me and had hurt his jaw. I completely take responsibility for what happened, though.

‘Each concussion is different and affects people in different ways, but it’s positive that I recovered okay and feel fine now.’