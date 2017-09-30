UPDATE: Police say no one injured in ‘disorder’ as fans clash at Fratton Park

POLICE said no injuries were sustained as fans clashed after Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham today.

The message came from Detective Superintendent Darren Rawlings, who said on Twitter: ‘Spoke with fellow Supt match commander at Portsmouth. Some disorder and thankfully no police / public injuries.’

It came after a number of Blues fans, who were in the North Stand, made their way on to the pitch in the dying minutes of the game in a bid to confront visiting supporters in the Milton End.

Stewards were quickly on the scene, however, to prevent fans from clashing.

Meanwhile, following the final whistle, fighting between rival fans has been reported outside the ground.

To assist Oldham fans exiting Fratton Park, some were funnelled along the side of the pitch by stewards so they would come to no harm.