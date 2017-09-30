Search

UPDATE: Police say no one injured in ‘disorder’ as fans clash at Fratton Park

Fratton Park stewards were called on to prevent fans from clashing during today's game Picture: Joe Pepler
Fratton Park stewards were called on to prevent fans from clashing during today's game Picture: Joe Pepler
Pompey lose 2-1 against Oldham at Fratton Park this afternoon. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

WATCH: Jackett said Pompey ‘not competitive’ enough in loss

Eoin Doyle scores Oldham's opening goal in their 2-0 win against Pompey Picture: Joe Pepler

Doyle returns to haunt Pompey

0
Have your say

POLICE said no injuries were sustained as fans clashed after Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham today.

The message came from Detective Superintendent Darren Rawlings, who said on Twitter: ‘Spoke with fellow Supt match commander at Portsmouth. Some disorder and thankfully no police / public injuries.’

It came after a number of Blues fans, who were in the North Stand, made their way on to the pitch in the dying minutes of the game in a bid to confront visiting supporters in the Milton End.

Stewards were quickly on the scene, however, to prevent fans from clashing.

Meanwhile, following the final whistle, fighting between rival fans has been reported outside the ground.

To assist Oldham fans exiting Fratton Park, some were funnelled along the side of the pitch by stewards so they would come to no harm.