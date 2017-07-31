Video: Kenny Jackett press conference

Kenny Jackett talks to The News ahead of the new season.
Pompey take on Rochdale at Fratton Park in their League One opener on Saturday.
Note: This video is only part of The News’ interview with the Blues’ manager.
Kenny Jackett talks to The News ahead of the new season.
Pompey take on Rochdale at Fratton Park in their League One opener on Saturday.
Note: This video is only part of The News’ interview with the Blues’ manager.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.