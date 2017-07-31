Search

Video: Kenny Jackett press conference

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Neil Marshall
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Neil Marshall
Prospective Pompey owner Michael Eisner

Eisner closing in on Pompey

0
Have your say

Kenny Jackett talks to The News ahead of the new season.

Pompey take on Rochdale at Fratton Park in their League One opener on Saturday.

Note: This video is only part of The News’ interview with the Blues’ manager.