Vote: Pompey man of the match

Pompey's Matty Kennedy. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South
Kenny Jackett said Pompey have to learn from mistakes following 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe.

Jackett: Pompey have to learn and quickly

POMPEY slipped to a 2-0 defeat in their League One game at Scunthorpe.

Two first-half goals sealed the fate for the Blues who are yet to get back-to-back wins this season.

Manager Kenny Jackett called it a disappointing result.