Warnock reluctant to lose Pompey target O’Keefe

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is reluctant to let Pompey target Stuart O’Keefe leave the club.

Kenny Jackett is keen to bring in the former Crystal Palace midfielder, as reported by The News last week, as he bids to boost his options in the middle of the park.

A loan deal for the 26-year-old, who spent the second half of last season at MK Dons, has been suggested.

But Warnock does not want to be left short of options for their Championship campaign.

Last season the departure of several loan players left Cardiff with a threadbare squad, with the Welsh side unable to name a full bench on occasions.

O’Keefe was not in the Bluebirds’ match-day squad for Saturday’s trip to Burton – a match they won 1-0.

However, he’s expected to line up against Pompey in tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup clash, offering travelling Blues fans the chance to see the player at first hand.

Speaking to walesonline.com, Warnock said: ‘I won’t make quick decisions like we did when I came.

‘It’s alright letting them go, to let them play, but if we’re short ourselves we’ve go to make sure we’re right.

‘I’ll probably play Stuart O’Keefe on Tuesday. I’ve already spoken to him about the game, so let’s have a look at some of these other lads.’