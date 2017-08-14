Watch: Kenny Jackett press conference

Kenny Jackett talks to the media ahead of Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy game with Fulham.
The Blues boss also looks back on Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Oxford.
Note: This video is only part of Jackett’s interview.
