Search

Watch: Kenny Jackett’s latest Pompey press conference

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler
Brett Pitman celebrates his second goal against Fleetwood. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey 4 Fleetwood 1: Three Things We Learnt

0
Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett talks to the press as part of his media duties.

The manager looks back on Saturday’s 4-1 win against Fleetwood and the prospect of facing Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Note: This video is only part of Jackett’s press conference.