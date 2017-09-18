Watch: Kenny Jackett’s latest Pompey press conference

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett talks to the press as part of his media duties.
The manager looks back on Saturday’s 4-1 win against Fleetwood and the prospect of facing Scunthorpe on Saturday.
Note: This video is only part of Jackett’s press conference.
