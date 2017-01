Pompey are keen to wrap up a deal to sign striker Eoin Doyle on loan.

Paul Cook has identified the Preston North End forward as the man to help boost the Blues’ League Two promotion push.

But what do we know about the Irishman, whose former clubs include Sligo Rovers, Hibs and Cardiff?

Well, here’s some Youtube footage of goals scored by the 28-year-old to help us see what he could bring to Cook’s side.