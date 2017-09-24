Watch: Scunthorpe 2-0 Pompey highlights

Check out the highlights of Pompey’s defeat at the hands of Scunthorpe.
The Blues lost 2-0 at Glanford Park following first-half strikes from Lee Novak and Duane Holmes.
The video is courtesy of Pompey’s official Youtube channel.
