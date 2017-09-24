Search

Watch: Scunthorpe 2-0 Pompey highlights

Oliver Hawkins missed a great opportunity to equalise when the score was 1-0 to the hosts
Oliver Hawkins missed a great opportunity to equalise when the score was 1-0 to the hosts
Duane Holmes, centre, scored Scunthorpe's second goal in the 2-0 win Picture: Joe Pepler

Alexander salutes Iron’s performance against Pompey

0
Have your say

Check out the highlights of Pompey’s defeat at the hands of Scunthorpe.

The Blues lost 2-0 at Glanford Park following first-half strikes from Lee Novak and Duane Holmes.

The video is courtesy of Pompey’s official Youtube channel.