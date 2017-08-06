We can’t question Robbo’s Pompey contribution

Have your say

A few weeks ago I made a case for Gary Roberts to be a big part of the upcoming campaign.

However, it seems Kenny Jackett has deemed the attacking midfielder surplus to requirements.

I fear it has provided an excuse for many fans to show their displeasure towards Roberts.

Jackett has made it clear he intends to play his attacking midfielder further forward, effectively as a number 10, just behind the striker.

Brett Pitman, Kal Naismith and Curtis Main have been earmarked for that role.

Meanwhile, it looks to have brought Roberts’ Pompey stay to an end.

While I’m only second guessing Jackett’s viewpoint, I suspect the reason for Roberts being sidelined is his position on the pitch rather than his footballing ability.

It is a real shame we cannot unanimously appreciate the integral part Roberts has played over the past two years.

We want to remember the heroes who dragged Pompey out of League Two – not victimise them.

In years to come, we want the ‘Boys of 2016-17’ to be welcomed with open arms and rightfully idolised.

Yet it seems the relationship with Roberts is turning sour.

Where would we be without his goal against Carlisle and the equaliser against Plymouth?

Heck, maybe even still in League Two.

And we certainly wouldn’t have won the league.

I say good luck to Roberts in his next move, wherever that may be.

It shouldn’t be an argument, Gary Roberts will always be a Pompey hero.

• Ben Sturt, 18, is a Pompey season-ticket holder and writes a column in the Sports Mail every Sunday.