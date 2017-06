Pompey have been handed a Paul Cook reunion in the fourth match of the League One campaign.

The Blues travel to the DW Stadium on Saturday, August 26, where they will face the manager who walked out on them at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, Cook’s return to Fratton Park is scheduled for Monday, April 2.

Pompey lifted the League Two title the last time the 50-year-old was on Pompey turf – with him at the helm.