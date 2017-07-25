Ellis buoyed by Major praise after Open

Have your say

Harry Ellis may not have made the cut at the 146th Open Championship but left with praise from his playing partners ringing in his ears.

The British amateur champion was buoyed by compliments paid by 2011 champion Darren Clarke and Gary Woodland.

Meanwhile, he revealed it was special to share his first Major with golfing girlfriend Morgane Metraux, who was fresh from her own debut at the sport’s top table.

Woodland – one of the biggest hitters on the US Tour – posted a one-under total on Friday after rounds of 70 and 69 alongside Ellis.

He said: ‘Obviously Harry had some bad bounces but the kid’s got an unbelievable amount of talent.

‘He’s got a great head on his shoulders. I loved his attitude.

‘Obviously he has a big month coming up.

‘He won the British a couple of weeks ago and the Walker Cup and US Amateur is coming up.

‘I’m excited for him. He’s got a lot of game and I think he’ll be out here on tour very soon.’

At one point in the rain, Woodland walked up to Ellis’ ball on the 16th, thinking it was his own.

He added: ‘I couldn’t tell. It was raining so hard, I didn’t see what he hit.

‘I knew I hit a three-wood, I just expected he did, as well.

‘I hit it straight, I figured that was me.

‘But the kid has a lot of speed, hits it a long way and his short game is very good.’

Ryder Cup captain Clarke was also impressed by what he saw – even if Ellis missed the cut by seven shots.

Clarke had an equally torrid time shooting 75 and 73 to miss out by three.

Ellis said: ‘Gary and Darren were very complimentary and a great pairing to be with.

‘I think I impressed a few people but it was just a shame I didn’t produce the numbers.

‘That is golf sometimes but I have come away with plenty of positives and even more belief.

‘It was special to have Morgane there, too, after making her Major debut herself the week before.

‘We have achieved a lot together and it’s great to share those moments.’

Ellis starts the US Amateur in Los Angeles on August 14.

– ANDREW GRIFFIN