Gregory aiming for his maiden major cut

Scott Gregory is targeting his first cut in a major tournament when he makes his US Open bow at Erin Hills tomorrow.

The Corhampton ace played in the British Open at Royal Troon last summer and the Masters at Augusta earlier this year but failed to make it to the weekend in either competition.

Gregory has been Stateside for the past few weeks, ensuring he is fine-tuned to better his previous performances.

He competed in the Memorial Tournament, in Ohio, after an invite from legend Jack Nicklaus and missed the cut by a single shot.

The Walker Cup takes places later this year and Gregory wants to ensure he is selected to represent Britain & Ireland against the USA.

The 22-year-old, who tees off alongside Scottish pair Martin Laird and Russell Knox (1.13pm British time), insists he is better prepared going into his third major.

And he believes he can use his recent experiences in the professional ranks to his advantage.

Gregory said: ‘I want to make the cut and play my first weekend in a major.

‘If I can do that, it will go some way to cementing my Walker Cup team place.

‘It was disappointing to miss the cut by just one shot in the Memorial.

‘After a shaky start, I was one-under par for the final 29 holes.

‘All in all, it was a positive week which shows I am close to where I need to be in my game.

‘I am getting nearer to taking another step up again.’

Erin Hills hosts its first major and is widely expected to favour the big hitters.

The Wisconsin course is a par 72 and the longest in US Open history.

It has also been compared to a links course.

Gregory holds the edge over some of his rivals.

At Augusta, the British amateur champion picked the brains of Robert Lang, owner of Erin Hills.

He has also been given guidance from Brooks Koepka, who played the course in the US Amateur Championship in 2011.

And Gregory believes both of those will stand him in good stead going into the competition.

He said: ‘Mr Lang arranged for me to have a local caddie for the tournament which will be a big help for me.

‘I managed to fix up a practice round with Brooks Koepka last Tuesday. It was really good to pick his brains.

‘My coach Simon Andrews got out here at the end of last week.

‘We have been working hard to make sure my game is where I want it.

‘I have met some great people after being invited out as British amateur champion.

‘I just need to make the most of these wonderful opportunities.’