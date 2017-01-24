Gregory and Penge make Walker Cup shortlist

Scott Gregory and Marco Penge have been included in an intial Great Britain & Ireland squad for this year’s Walker Cup.

The duo have made captain Craig Watson’s provisional 19-man squad for the event at Los Angeles Golf Club in September.

The final 10 to take on the Americans in their own back yard will be decided in August.

Corhampton’s Gregory, who will compete in The Masters in April, is the reigning British Amateur champion following success at Royal Porthcawl last summer.

Penge is a member of Golf at Goodwood. His success last season included victory in the Sunningdale Foursomes and a record-breaking round in the Irish Amateur Open at Royal Dublin.

He also finished in tied first position in the French Amateur Open, only to miss out in the play-off to Spanish number one Ivan Cantero.