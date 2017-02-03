Gregory claims New South Wales title

Scott Gregory has won the New South Wales Amateur Championship.

The 22-year-old Corhampton GC ace secured the prestigious crown in Australia with a one-up victory over Golf at Goodwood’s Marco Penge.

The duo, who have been room-mates during their 2017 stint Down Under, slogged it out over 36 holes at Terrey Hill Golf & Country Club.

But it was 22-year-old England international Gregory who prevailed with the narrowest of victories over his close pal.

The duo, who have been included in a provisional 19-man Great Britain & Ireland squad for this year’s Walker Cup, are now due to return home after a run of four tournaments in Australia.

On Twitter, Gregory said: ‘Great to have won the NSW Amateur, 1 up! An incredible final against @PengeMarco with a birdie blitz for the most part.’