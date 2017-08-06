Gregory glory bid ended after late pain on the 18th

Have your say

SCOTT GREGORY crashed out in the quarter-finals of the English amateur championship at The Berkshire.

The Corhampton player lost out in a dramatic finish to Somerset’s Tom Sloman of Taunton & Pickeridge.

A birdie on the par three final hole settled the match after a ding-dong end to their game.

They reached the turn all square and Sloman moved ahead for the first time with a birdie three on the 11th.

He was never to drop behind, although Gregory got him back to all square with a birdie on the long 15.

Gregory’s tee shot to the par three 16th was straight at the pin, but ran through the green, while Sloman got a winning par.

However, Gregory struck back on the 17th to level it.

On the 18th, though, Sloman rolled in a 20ft birdie putt which Gregory was unable to match.

Sloman went on to lose in the last four and the title was claimed by Todd Clements, of Braintree who beat Jack Gaunt 2&1.