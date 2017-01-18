Gregory in the mix Down Under

Scott Gregory has given himself a shot at glory Down Under after progressing through to elimination match play at the prestigious Australian Men’s Amateur Championship.

The 22-year-old Corhampton golfer qualifed through 36-holes stroke play at Yarra Yarra in joint-12th place, following rounds of 69 and 75 to record a two-over-par score.

Leader and home favourite Kevin Yuan finished six shots ahead in four-under-par.

With highly-rated casualties falling around him in the 234-strong field, world number six Gregory will now hope to emulate his 2016 British Amateur Championship win at Royal Porthcawl by showing his class in the knockout format.