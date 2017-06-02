Gregory recovers from poor start at Memorial

Scott Gregory shot a four-over par opening round at the Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

The Waterlooville-based talent, making his second appearance on the PGA Tour following his Masters debut in April, sank birdies on the eighth and 18th.

However, Gregory’s chances were dealt a blow when he fired five bogeys on the first seven holes.

The Corhampton player recovered to shoot one-under over the next 11 but his four-over par total has left him in tied 82nd ahead of this afternoon’s second round.

Jim Furyk, Adam Scott and Dustin Johnson are also facing an uphill struggle after matching Gregory’s round of 76.

Last season’s US Open winner Dustin Johnson is a further two shots behind after shooting a very disappointing 78.

The lead is shared by Swede David Lingmerth and America’s Jason Dufner, who both went round in 65, leaving them seven-under par. Gregory will begin his second round at 1.59pm British time. Click here for the full results.