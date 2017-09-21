Gregory starts life as a pro in good style

Have your say

Scott Gregory’s first tournament since turning professional started in style as he shot a first-round three-under-par 68 at the Portuguese Masters.

The Corhampton GC ace only turned pro on Monday and got a late invite to the play in the European Tour event just hours later.

And Gregory has put himself in a great position to make the cut at Vilamoura.

Playing alongside Anton Karlsson and Eduardo De La Riva, the former South Downs College student’s round yielded three birdies at the fourth, ninth and 11th, as well as a superb eagle on the par-five 17th.

The only blot on Gregory’s scorecard was a double bogey at the 14th.

The 22-year-old’s second-round tee-off time is scheduled for 12.40pm tomorrow.