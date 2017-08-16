Gregory upbeat after another agonising cut miss

Scorr Gregory insists he will come back stronger as he looks set to miss the cut by one shot in the US Amateur Championship.

The Corhampton ace finished on five-over par at Riviera Country Club, in California from his two rounds.

After shooting a level-par 70 in his first round, Gregory carded 75 in his second round.

It is the fourth time this season the former South Downs College student has missed the cut in a tournament by a single shot.

And Gregory, 22, has vowed to keep improving as he awaits if he has gained a Walker Cup place before he switches to the professional ranks.

On Twitter, he said: ‘Unfortunately, it looks like I will miss the cut by one shot in the US Amateur, the fourth time this season I have been a shot short at amateur and pro level.

‘This is not the way I wanted to finish my final tournament as an amateur but I am a big believer that you learn from your defeats than victories and I have had my fair share this year.

‘I’m looking forward to finding out if I’ve made it into the Walker Cup and I know whatever happens I will be back stronger and better than ever.

‘My work ethic and preparation this week was spot on and I always strive to keep that the same way.’

Meanwhile, British amateur champion Harry Ellis will compete in a one-round play-off for a spot in the last 64 in California.

The Meon Valley talent was four-over par from his first two rounds after carding 73 and 71 respectively.

Ellis, 21, competes against 12 others players for a place in the next stage, with the top eight going through tomorrow morning (7.42am).