Major winner meets with county team

Justin Rose met with the Hampshire squad after they secured the English County Championship title.

The 2013 US Open winner and Rio Olympics 2016 gold medallist was part of the team that claimed the county’s maiden English crown in 1996 – aged 16.

It’s been a 21-year wait for Hampshire but they beat Somerset 5-4 in the final to claim the English County Championship crown at Trevose Golf Club for a second time.

Captain Martin Young said: ‘It was fantastic Justin wanted to see the team with the trophy.

‘He has been a great supporter and always sends us good luck message before our big events.

‘As a Major winner and Olympic champion, he is an inspiration to everyone.

‘It was a lovely, relaxed hour chatting with him – and then he made the tea for us, which was a funny moment.

‘It was a great gesture and a huge treat. The lads loved it.’