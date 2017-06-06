Mist bids to land maiden Hampshire Amateur Championship

The Hampshire Amateur Championship returns to Jersey for the first time in 17 years and a small but strong contingent from the county head to the Channel Island.

Jamie Mist has a strong chance to clinch the competition for the first time.

He reached the last four in the English Amateur Championship, at Ganton, last summer.

But the Hayling Island ace will have to scalp Hampshire captain Martin Young.

The Brokenhurst Manor player impressively bids for a fourth county crown.

Meon Valley’s George Saunders has the opportunity to become one of the youngest-ever winners of the tournament.

The 17-year-old has to make it through Friday’s 36-hole qualifier and into the draw for the weekend’s match play.

The host club’s Gavin O’Neill is back to full fitness after two years of injury problems. He poses a threat, along with Steven Anderson, who has played for Hampshire Colts.

Jason Stokes was a member of the Hampshire team who played at the English Boys’ Finals in 2015.

The 33 Jersey-based players – and three from Royal Guernsey – will fancy their chances of causing a few upsets in the match-play phase if they can reach the last 16.