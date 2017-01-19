Gosport sailor Alex Thomson set to miss out on Vendée Globe title

GOSPORT sailing legend Alex Thomson is set to miss out on winning a major ocean race today.

The 42-year-old, based in the town, was 87 nautical miles behind Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac’h this morning as he tries to clinch a win in the race due to end today.

According to the latest race update just before 7am, Le Cléac’h is tipped to cross the finishing line at Les Sables d’Olonne this afternoon.

By 4am, Le Cléac’h was travelling at a speed of 12 knots, with Thomson doing 10.9 knots on his 60ft race boat Hugo Boss.

Yesterday Thomson admitted his chances of winning the title were slim.

Alex said for several days he has been battling problems with the wind instruments on his 60ft race boat Hugo Boss and he had not slept for two days.

Speaking to the Vendée Live show Alex said: ‘I don’t think I can catch Armel.

‘It might be possible to catch a few miles but it’s difficult for me at the moment.’

As previously reported, Alex broke a world record this week for the furthest distance travelled solo in 24 hours.