Double celebration for captain Spooner

KATIE SPOONER scored twice to celebrate her birthday in style and lead City of Portsmouth ladies to a 3-1 win against Hamble in Hampshire League division two.

Ellie McMaster netted the third goal to wrap up the victory.

Player of the match was awarded to Sarah Bamford for excellent defending.

Spooner said: ‘This win has made me a very happy captain, and this win was a great birthday present for me!’

City of Portsmouth men’s first team secured a 1-1 draw away to Southampton seconds in Hampshire League division one.

It was the home side who took the lead in the first half.

City were creating plenty of good chances throughout the match.

But they relied on a late short corner to snatch the draw.

The routine was City’s slickest of the game with Richard Clements getting a vital touch on the post to force the ball into the goal and make it 1-1

City’s second team beat Fareham 3-1 to boost their chances of escaping relegation from division three.

Jack Reed scored twice and Ivan Boswell also netted for Portsmouth.

Stand-in captain David Johns was pleased with the performance of his side.

He said: ‘After struggling for most of the season, we’ve now won three of the past four games.

‘With a consistent team we’re starting to not only enjoy our hockey, but also believe we can pick up a result or two along the way.

‘The great escape is on!’

George Berks and Dave McCracken netted for the City third team in a 5-2 loss at Winchester in division six.

Man of the match was awarded to Dave Thomas for an amazing goal-line clearance and strong work-rate.

City fourth team beat Fleet & Ewshott 6-0 in division 10.