Fareham suffer opening-day defeat at Bath

Have your say

Fareham threw away a one-goal lead as they suffered a 4-2 opening-day defeat at Team Bath Buccaneers in National League west conference.

The visitors started brightly and pressed Bath’s creative midfield tenaciously in the early stages.

However, the hosts soon found a way through and Harry Skinner opened the scoring for Bath.

Fareham responded well after going a goal down and Alex Boxall scored for his side as the first half ended 1-1.

The Henry Cort outfit were out of the blocks quickly after the restart and got their reward when Jamie Rawlings fired his side into the lead.

But tiring legs and ill-discipline eventually told, with Christian McKenna and the experienced JJ Seager picking up yellow and green cards respectively.

Bath capitalised and goals from Simon Anderson, Peter Scott and Adam Croutear ensured the hosts fought back to win the contest.

Fareham next play Isca University at Henry Cort School on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fareham Ladies kicked off their South Clubs’ division three B campaign with a well-deserved 1-1 draw against Wimbledon at Henry Cort.

The hosts were on top in the early stages, but found themselves a goal down when Wimbledon pounced on a defensive error and fired into the bottom corner.

However, Steve Lemon’s side continued to play free-flowing hockey and equalised through Jo Faulkner’s sublime reverse-stick effort before the break.

Both teams had chances to win the game after half-time.

Laura Ryan had Fareham’s best chance but she whistled her effort past the wrong side of the post after Vicky Field’s good pass.

Head coach Lemon revealed he was satisfied with the draw but he knows his team will rue their missed chances.

– TOM SEEBOLD