Dramatic finish to league season

VIXENS had an unexpected loss to Avengers who had called in the big guns to help them in the adult All About Netball League.

It was the final round of matches.

Vixens, a team of mothers and daughters, lost 34-13 and that meant they slipped to second place in division two.

Anna Wilton, playing for Vixens after a long injury rest, has found her netball legs and will be joining Vixens to help her fitness while training with Shooting Stars for a possible regional or Hampshire position.

Brian Weston’s team, Westowen, had a win against Digits 36-7 to net top spot.

It was Jacqui O’Neil, chairperson of Portsmouth Netball Association, who took the players’ player vote.

Fareham Fireflies beat Victor Stewart 25-18, with captain Sam Booth winning the players’ player vote.

Warriors, in division one, were back to the top of the division after a break but had a tough game to end on with Netstars really turning up the heat.

Netstars were leading in the first quarter with CJ Brown shooting 100 per cent.

But Warriors hit back to win 33-28.

Jenna Carpenter was players’ player for Warriors with her versatile play.

Allsorts beat Cams Confusion 23-13.

Solent Shooters finished with a 22-21 win against Delme Diamonds in an exciting game.

Cookies lost 32-12 against Fareham Lilacs.

The Lilacs coach Charlotte Ward saw her young side confirm their division win.

Knowle Hotshots beat Bounties 30-21 and Vicky Richardson, goal attack for Hotshots, won the player-of-the-match vote.