Frost’s top squad impress in netball league

CAPTAIN Natalie Frost’s team APBmer produced a top performance to win a close battle with Babcock Ballers.

Lucky with the weather again, APBmer were looking for improvements from their previous match in the second round of the All About Netball mixed league.

The team all work together at the Marine consultancy and they turned on the style at Cams Hill School, Fareham.

They brought a strong side with subs ready to put fresh legs on the court.

Facing Babcock Ballers, who are led by an experienced team of ladies some of whom won their division last season in Gosport, ABPmer were up against it.

The first quarter went end to end, scoring from centre passes and ending with a six goal draw.

Some great passes between mid-court player and captain for the Ballers, Claire Spence and her shooter Sarah Field.

The second quarter played out in a similar fashion but this time defence was tightened and either team only converted to goal once each.

In the third quarter, APBmer stepped up and pushed forward with goal-attack, Tom Clements, also player of the match, passing well into the circle for ABPmer to take the lead 13-9.

The final quarter saw ABPmer play some great netball, with no goals scored for Ballers and another six for themselves to win 19-9.

The Waltons played new team St Johns and took a 4-1 lead early on.

Centre Iain Wallace kept the mid-court as his domain, intercepting a phenomenal amount of centre passes and the final score was a 26-1 win for The Waltons.

Ben Pryke, from St Johns, and Anita Parham, from The Waltons, impressed the umpires.

Travelopia Thunder beat Estee Elite 21-10.

Player-of-the-match awards went to John McPheat and Kelvin Furman.