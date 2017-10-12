Junior league expands to accommodate several new teams

Have your say

The All About Netball Junior League began at Cams Hill School and Bridgemary School after expanding this season.

Team Force and Fareham Fireflys have entered more teams than previously, while there is new entries from Sarisbury Allstars and Jellies.

In the under-12s division, Fireflys Lilac started with a 13-5 success against Sarisbury Allstars.

The score didn’t reflect the excellent play from the new Sarisbury youngsters, however, who stuck to the task gamely.

Mia Knight starred in Fireflys Yellow’s 8-0 win against Fireflys Jade.

Gosport Gators Emerald dispatched Gators Jade 20-5.

In the under-13s divison, Jellies defeated Fireflys Amber 27-2.

Fireflys White beat Fireflys Teal 17-2, with Amelie Lovefield working hard for the losers.

Team Force 1 played sister team Team Force 2, with the latter winning 19-3.

In the under-14s division, Jade Chappell inspired Team Force 4 to victory against Fireflys Blue.

Fireflys Ruby and Fireflys Sapphire were involved in a close game.

But it was Sapphire who took the spoils with a 19-14 success.

Fireflys Pink went down 26-8 to Fireflys Topaz.

Olivia Anderson was voted man of the match for Pink, while Jasmin Griggs was Topaz’s players’ player.

Team Force 3 overcame Shooting Stars B 18-6, although Grace Stanley had a strong game in mid-court for Stars and managed to get some balls turned to Stars’ circle.

Fireflys Black flexed their muscles in the under-16s division with a comprehensive 33-4 win over Fireflys Orange.

The girls in both teams played full-and-fast netball throughout.

Gators Black beat Gators Green 14-7 and Shooting Stars A lost 22-17 to Gators Yellow.