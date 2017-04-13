New arrivals help Warriors get back to winning ways

THE All-About Netball League at Cams Hill School saw a strong division one team from Warriors see off the opposition from Cams Chaos 35-18.

With the inclusion of some new players Warriors are getting back to their old winning ways.

Wildcats had a cracking game against Knowle Hotshots, winning 29-22, thanks to some superb defensive play by Paula Masters.

Swanmore had a close call against Netstars but held on to win 24-22.

Bounties had a much-needed win, beating Tornadoes 31-23.

In division two, Westowen sit at the top with their new team and beat Victor Stewart 20-9.

Vixens beat Diamonds 32-12 with excellent play by Kate Mardell and Louise Lockyer.

Ava Bridgewater was the player of the match for Cams Commotion as they beat Digits 21-16.

In division three, Cookies only just took the win from Cams Confusion 13-12.

Laura Tulk and Kirsty Hawkins were awarded best and fairest player of the match.

Young Alice Bartlett played up for the adult team Fareham Fireflies Lilac who beat Skittles 20-12.

Allsorts lost 27-22 to Oceans.

Alex Hughes was on form for Oceans and took the award for players’ player.

Lee Holden’s team from Cams Hill School, the Squidgys beat Glitter-Mix 25-13.

In division four, Kate Fripp played a good game for Fareham Flyers but Cams Cyclones had too much and won 17-12 with great shooting by Sarah Morris.

Queens Head Royals lost 31-12 to Portsmouth Pivotals.

Top movement from Jo Travers wasn’t enough and with Janine Robinson shooting well, Pivotals won.

Unbeaten team Estee Elites beat Delme Diamonds 26-7 and Solent Shooters defeated Cams Clutter 23-11.