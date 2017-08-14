New challenge with a twist for double British champions

DOUBLE British F1 Sidecar champions Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood will be racing for the first time at Cadwell Park for round eight of the Hyundai Heavy Industries British Sidecar Championship this weekend.

Sidecar driver Ricky Stevens, from Portsmouth, and his passenger Ryan Charlwood, from Dover, have tested at the Lincolnshire circuit before but have never raced there.

They are looking forward to the experience and expecting a tough challenge.

Charlwood said: ‘It’s a very different track to Thruxton where we were at the previous round.

‘Where Thruxton is fast, Cadwell is very twisty so the challenges are completely different. It will be nice to finally race there.’

In the past two rounds, Stevens and Charlwood finally put the technical issues that had been slowing them down in the first half of the championship behind them. With just three rounds to go, they are aiming to secure more podium finishes and ideally a few wins to end the season on a high.

Stevens said: ‘Thruxton proved to be very challenging for us. We had to race in the wet, which isn’t our strongest suit, and witnessing a rather spectacular sidecar crash in the last race had quite an effect on us all.

‘But it’s onwards and upwards as they say. Our attention is now fully on Cadwell Park and getting a win (or two) under our belt.

‘Now we know what the problem was with the outfit, we can focus on fine-tuning the settings and show everyone what we’re made off. We’re really hungry for a win now.’

Cadwell Park is a two-race event for the Hyundai Heavy Industries British Sidecar Championship, with the first race taking place on Saturday and the second race on Sunday.