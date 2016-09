Lauren Steadman won silver at the Paralympics in Rio today.

The 23-year-old, who is a member of both Portsmouth Northsea Swimming Club and City of Portsmouth Athletics Club, claimed second place in the paratriathlon.

The double world champion clocked a time of 1hr 11min 43sec to finish runner-up behind winner Grace Norman (USA), who finished in a time of 1.10.39.

France’s Gwladys Lemoussu was third in 1.14.31, with Britain’s Faye McClelland ( 1.15.08) fourth.