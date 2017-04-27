Stevens: We’re more confident after round one defeat

RICKY STEVENS has insisted he and partner Ryan Charlwood have been given a shot in the arm ahead of round two of the British Sidecar Championship.

The duo squeezed in a practise spin around Oulton Park ahead of their next race at the track this weekend.

Portsmouth’s Stevens and his passenger Charlwood made a good start to their title defence by securing two second-placed finishes during round one at Brands Hatch.

However, Stevens admitted they were not at their best and had suffered from a slight lack of confidence going into the contest.

He said: ‘We are racing on a brand new bike this year, so we were still finding our feet.

‘At Brands Hatch, we weren’t necessarily at the top of our game.

‘After nearly rolling it in the warm-up lap in the first race, we had to make a cautious start.

‘That gave the Reeves brothers the advantage.

‘It dented our confidence a little bit.’

The team made the long trip up north to the Wirral 100 Motorclub meeting at Oulton Park last weekend to get laps on the new car under their belt.

The pair are still getting to grips with the motor.

The practise laps gave the duo the opportunity to fine tune their machine further, as well as becoming more familiar with it.

‘It was good to get some more practice with the new bike,’ Stevens added.

‘Practice makes perfect, doesn’t it?

‘We were really happy with how it went.

‘It’s boosted our confidence ahead of round two.

‘It was also rather convenient we were on the very same track!

‘Now we just need to get out there and enjoy the racing.

‘The rest should follow naturally.’