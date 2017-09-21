Warriors on a mission to achieve win in key finale

THE FINAL National League home meeting of the season for the Wightlink Warriors takes place tonight when the Cradley Heathens return for a fixture that was halted by rain in May.

The Isle of Wight outfit saw their weekend trip to Mildenhall fall victim to the weather.

So it means Warriors come into this meeting on the back of a solid win over the Fen Tigers at the Andrew Younie 11 days ago.

But last Sunday’s results have seen Buxton’s two surprising wins move them above the Warriors who now sit in the wooden spoon position at the foot of the league table.

Cradley come with the knowledge that a play-off spot is still mathematically achievable if they win big on Thursday and beat table-topping Eastbourne in their final home league fixture.

It means this match has huge significance for both sides.

Cradley will be led by the forceful Danny Ayres and he is sure to receive top line support from guest rider Josh Bailey (deputising for the injured Tom Perry).

However, recent signing Richard Hall is unavailable and the rider replacement facility will be used to cover his absence.

Warriors will be unchanged as they look to round off 2017 in style.

Co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘I can hardly believe this meeting against the Heathens will bring down the curtain on 2017 as it only seems like a few days ago that we had our opener.

‘It’s fair to say that on track our results have not met our pre-season expectations and we now find ourselves propping up the table.

‘However, off track the club has gone from strength to strength and I believe will continue to do so.

‘We certainly have a cracker of a meeting for everyone to enjoy as we close the year and it would be fantastic to end on a win, get off the bottom and send our loyal fans home with a good feeling.’

Usual timings apply with the gates opening at 5.30pm, open pit access from 5.45pm to 6.15pm, rider parade at 6.45pm and first race at 7pm.

Warriors: James Cockle, Chris Widman, Connor Coles, Scott Campos, Ben Wilson, Jamie Sealey, Adam Portwood

Heathens: Danny Ayres, Rider Replacement for Richard Hall, Joe Lawlor, Luke Harris, Josh Bailey, Conor Dwyer, William O’Keefe

Warriors hold their end of season party at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium on Saturday, October 14.

Tickets can be bought from the track shop tonight or email Colin Whitlock lost55@talktalk.net