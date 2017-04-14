Crowley announced as ambassador at Goodwood

JIM CROWLEY has been announced as Goodwood’s new ambassador for the 2017 season.

Crowley defied odds of 66/1 last year to win the 2016 British Flat Jockeys Championship.

He travelled over 50,000 miles, rode 148 winners and scooped over £1.4m in prize money to shrug off the challenge of defending champion Silvestre de Sousa.

During his title pursuit, Crowley broke legendary jockey’s Sir Gordon Richards and Fred Archer’s record by riding 46 winners in one month.

Crowley was Goodwood’s second most successful jockey at the track last campaign with eight winners.

He piloted Algometer to victory in the Cocked Hat Stakes at the May Festival.

The 38-year-old from Pulborough also earned himself the retaining jockey’s role with powerful owner Sheik Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Al Maktoum has been one of the leading owners at the Glorious Goodwood Festival in recent years, withthe likes of Thikriyaat and Muthmir carrying his blue, black and white silks into the winners’ enclosure.

On his new role, Crowley said: ‘I’m very proud to be taking up this role with Goodwood.

‘It’s my local track so riding a winner here means more to me than anywhere else.

‘The quality of racing throughout the year is very high but the Qatar Goodwood Festival in August is the standout meeting.

‘I hope I can ride lots of winners there!’

Alex Eade, general manager of the racecourse, said: ‘To secure the services of the leading jockey in the country is very exciting for everyone here at Goodwood.

‘Jim has always had a fantastic record riding here and I remember him securing a valuable double at our season finale in October on his way to claiming the Jockeys Championship – let’s hope he can win back-to-back titles this season!’

Goodwood will host 19 days of racing this year, kicking off on Saturday, May 6.

The Goodwood Cup, the feature of day three of Glorious Goodwood, has been upgraded to Group One status.

It is the only Group One race contested over the two miles trip Britain.