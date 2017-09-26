Frankuus can lay the Foundation in Goodwood feature

Goodwood’s penultimate meeting of the season takes place tomorrow and the showpiece affair of the card is the Listed Foundation Stakes (3.45pm).

The extended one-mile-and-one-furlong affair has attracted an eight-runner field and Frankuus should enjoy the soft going.

Mark Johnston’s charge has the highest official rating going into the race and is at his best when there’s juice in the ground.

The four-year-old won the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock by three-quarters-of-a-length last month and his fifth-place finish at Windsor last time out on quick ground can be forgiven.

Spark Plug also runs in the contest.

He was second in the Festival Stakes at the track in May and probably should have won, but the gelding was given too much to do in the closing stages by jockey Jamie Spencer.

Glorious Goodwood winner Billesdon Brook runs in the TBA Small Breeders’ Fillies’ Conditions Stakes ((2.40pm).

The son of Champs Elysees will probably go off a short-priced favourite and connections are seemingly using the race as a confidence booster for the colt.

Billesdon Brook battled to win the Telegraph Nursery at the Glorious meeting before racking up a double at Goodwood by clinching the Prestige Stakes at the end of last month.

Richard Hannon’s charge could not stamp her authority in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster earlier this month

However, a drop back in trip to seven furlongs should suit as she stayed on one paced over one mile in the May Hill.

There could well be a future star in the making in the ‘Get 1/4 Odds At 188Bet’ Future Stayers’ Maiden Stakes (2.10pm).

Setting Sail is bred to be a top-class horse.

He is a son of Dansili and out of mare West Wind – who won the Group One Prix de Diane Hermes at Chantilly as a three-year-old in 2010.

Setting Sail finished an encouraging second on debut at Leicester and should come forward from that effort.

The colt holds an entry in the Group One Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster next month as well an early entry in next year’s 2000 Guineas.

– WILL ROONEY