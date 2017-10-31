Rowing record smashed

Have your say

A TEAM of elite indoor rowers, all between the ages of 50 and 59, have set a new world record at HMS Sultan.

Nine men in their 50s rowed 100km in four hours, 40 minutes and 25.5 seconds at HMS Sultan – beating the previous record set by 10 rowers from Denmark in 2015.

The team was made up of two men from HMS Sultan, two other military men and five civilians, including former German shot putter Dirk Moller and former GB javelin thrower Mark Roberson.

Team member Chief Petty Officer Collin Leiba said: ‘This is a colossal achievement, made by arguably the greatest collection of 50 plus indoor rowers ever assembled.

‘The respect between the team and everyone’s calm disposition and ferocious drive ensured tidy sequences and impressive sprinting.

‘We’ve managed to produce a world record that’s likely to stand for some considerable time.’