Excellent win at Trojans boosts Portsmouth

Have your say

IMPROVING Portsmouth moved up to second place in London three south west with a 37-35 win at Trojans.

The Southampton hosts who started the day unbeaten at the top of the league were well beaten with the final scoreline flattering them.

‘It was an exciting game of rugby but we totally dominated them in the second half,’ said chairman of selectors Nigel Morgan.

‘Our forwards did a number on them and we were far too physical for them up front.

‘We did waste a lot of chances squandering at least four good try-scoring opportunities.

‘Though we scored seven tries we only managed to convert one of them.’

Portsmouth were forced to make a late change when Will Brock got stuck in the M3 traffic problem and missed the match.

A superb break by full-back Stewart Davis resulted in Curtis Barnes scoring the opening try converted by Alex Duffus.

Then Duffus scored Portsmouth’s second try but the visitors trailed 14-12 at the break.

In the second period winger Tom Whitehose crossed for two tries and Davis, Greg Houlihan and Suli Caucau also got one try each.

Trojans scored two converted tries in as many minutes late on.

Southsea Nomads made a losing start to their Hampshire two campaign as a last minute try sent them to a 13-12 defeat at Fawley.

Captain, Aaron Beesley, back out of retirement felt there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

‘I don’t think Fawley won the game, I believe we lost it,’ said Beesley.

‘We have one of the strongest squads the club has had for a number of years.

‘I’m excited with what’s happening within the club.

‘Everyone stepped up and had a strong game. I couldn’t be prouder of the boys’

With five minutes remaining Nomads held a 13-10 lead but lost try-scorer Greg Stewart to the sin-bin.

The Oilmen got a last-minute try in the corner.

Jonathon Branston had kicked two penalties and a conversion for Nomads.