Bridgman’s Gosport hope to build on joy

BOOSTED by their first win of the season Gosport & Fareham continue their fight at the bottom of London one south with a visit to CS Rugby 1863.

Senior coach Barry Bridgman was delighted to see his team break their duck with a 25-15 home win against Chiswick.

He is hoping the win will give his players greater confidence in the remaining games this season.

‘I thought we thoroughly deserved it,’ said Bridgman.

‘We battled all afternoon as we usually do, and our tackling was immense.

‘You could see the joy and relief on the faces of all the players.

‘They have been banging their heads against a wall all season looking for that win.

‘Now they have finally managed it, it means an awful lot to them and me.’

Fareham Heathens are demanding a strong performance as they take on visitors Romsey in this week’s Hampshire division one clash at Cams Alders.

Looking to build on their solid mid-table position with eight league fixtures remaining, the coaching staff are pleased with the development of their charges.

The work being put in on in training is really paying off for the team.

Head coach Nick Davis is looking for Heathens to maintain their excellent home defensive record, and build on this to allow plenty of attacking play.

‘We’ve got a great defensive record at home, so the past couple of weeks we’ve been looking to develop our attacking and particularly our support play,’ said Davis.

Backs-attacking coach Tom Hoey really wants the team to up the ante when presented with good front foot attacking ball.

‘We really need to be targeting and running at the spaces giving ourselves the time to make the correct decisions,’ said Hoey.

‘The lads have the ability and have worked hard at it recently.

‘I am looking forward to seeing them put all the hard work into practice.’

In Hampshire two Locks Heath Pumas are at home against Lymington Mariners at Brookfield School.