Havant out to avoid repeat of Brighton ‘horror show’

Havant are relishing the prospect of their south coast derby at Brighton in London one south.

Will Knight’s team started the season with a 24-24 home draw against Sidcup.

The visitors are also keen to avoid a repeat of what happened last season on their trip to Sussex.

‘Last year we suffered a bit of a horror show at their place and we certainly don’t want that happening again,’ said Knight.

‘There is always a good rivalry between the two clubs because a number of players have appeared for both.

‘We made a reasonable start, though we were disappointed not to win.

‘I am looking for us to build on that and improve on things that didn’t quite go right.

‘There are a number of issues that we will be working to iron out.’

Fareham Heathens have a new look both on and off the pitch as they open their Hampshire one campaign against Sandown & Shanklin at Cams Alders.

The home side haven’t rested on their laurels after their third-placed finish last season.

Head coach Bernie Rhodes has moved into a director of rugby position, with Chris Hart taking on the coaching duties.

He has been joined by forwards coach Nick Davis, with Tom Hoey working with the three-quarters.

‘We have looked to improve our coaching infrastructure,’ said Rhodes.

‘Since last season we have lost a few players but had an influx of new ones.

‘We are going into the season feeling very positive after our success last season.

‘Our aim is to have another strong and competitive campaign.

‘There are no easy games and the Hurricanes are a tough team to start against.’

The home side are without two of their main stalwarts from last season.

Outside-half Cam Guthrie is travelling the world and wing-forward Jonny Stoppard has joined the navy.

US Portsmouth begin their second season in London three south west against Millbrook at Burnaby Road.